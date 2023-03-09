State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd board on Thursday approved ₹1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting.
"Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for the financial year 2023-24," a BSE filing stated.
REC will borrow ₹1,20,000 crore from the market during 2023-24, which includes various types of bonds and loans (₹1,05,000 crore), short-term loans (₹10,000 crore) and commercial papers (₹5,000 crore), it added.
The proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 will be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, it stated.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.