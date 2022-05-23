Repco Home Finance net profit dips to ₹42 crore in Q4

Chennai-based Repco Home Finance on Monday posted a 33 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit at ₹42.03 crore. The housing finance company posted a net profit of ₹63.2 crore for the same quarter of FY21.

However, on a sequential basis, the company’s net profit jumped 34 per cent from ₹31.47 crore in Q3FY22. Interest income dropped 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹308.44 crore (₹327.53 crore) during Q4FY22.

For the full year, the company’s net profit declined 33 per cent to ₹191.54 crore (₹287.6 crore) in FY22.