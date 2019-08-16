Repco Home posts profit of ₹62 cr

Repco Home Finance has reported a marginal increase in net profit at ₹62.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to ₹60.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income grew 7 per cent to ₹127 crore (₹119 crore). Total income from operations stood at ₹328 crore, against ₹287 crore in the year-ago quarter, posting an increase of 14 per cent, according to a company statement. Sanctioned loans were lower at ₹698 crore during this June quarter, compared to ₹758 crore. Disbursements stood at ₹667 crore (₹704 crore). Net interest margin stood at 4.5 per cent (4.8 per cent). Gross non-performing assets stood at 4.2 per cent as of June 2019, compared to 4 per cent.