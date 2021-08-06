Reserve Bank plans four VRRR auctions

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, said it will conduct four variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) auctions in the fortnight beginning August 13 till September 24 to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system.
The quantum of surplus liquidity with the banking system as on August 4 was ₹8.50-lakh crore.
The central bank will conduct fortnightly VRRR auctions of ₹2.5-lakh crore on August 13; ₹3.0-lakh crore on August 27; ₹3.5-lakh crore on September 9; and ₹4.0-lakh crore on September 24.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored that these enhanced VRRR auctions should not be misread as a reversal of the accommodative policy stance, as the amount absorbed under the fixed rate reverse repo is expected to remain more than ₹4.0-lakh crore at September-end 2021. The amount accepted under the VRRR window forms part of system liquidity. Das observed that markets have adapted and even welcomed the VRRR, in view of the higher remuneration it offers relative to the fixed rate overnight reverse repo.
“Fears that the recommencement of the VRRR tantamounts to liquidity tightening have been allayed. We have seen higher appetite for VRRR in terms of the bid-cover ratio in the auctions,” he said.
The central bank plans to conduct two more auctions of ₹25,000 crore each on August 12 and August 26, under the Government Security Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 2.0.
Das said it is necessary to have active trading in all segments of the yield curve for its orderly evolution.
The RBI’s recent G-SAP auctions that have focussed on securities across the maturity spectrum are intended to ensure that all segments of the yield curve remain liquid, he added.
Furthermore, the central bank’s options are always open to include both off-the-run and on-the-run securities in the G-SAP auctions and Operation Twist.
Das expects the secondary market volumes to pick up and market participants to take positions that lead to two-way movements in yields.
The Governor said the decision of the government to accommodate the GST compensation payment to States for the first half of the year within the existing cash balances should assuage market concerns on the size of government’s borrowing programme this year.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...