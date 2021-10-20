Rupee ends 47 paise higher against the dollar on Wednesday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The rupee ended 47 paise stronger on Wednesday due to dollar inflows in the backdrop of foreign portfolio investors eyeing investments in public offerings by Indian companies and due to the weakening of the greenback.
The Indian unit closed at 74.88 per dollar against the previous close of 75.35.
In intraday trade, the rupee saw a high of 74.83 to the dollar and a low of 75.1350.
IFA Global, in a report, observed that the rupee rose against the dollar because the dollar index remained weak and risk sentiment improved with a rise in equities globally.
“The dollar weakened because rising inflation amid a surge in energy prices in global economies is expected to push central bankers for a quick monetary policy tightening that may outpace the US Fed's. Brent crude oil prices eased a bit and fell below the $85-per-barrel mark, which provided further relief to the domestic currency,” the report said.
However, a sharp rise in the yield on the 10-year benchmark US Treasury note limited any sharp gains in the rupee.
Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Kotak Securities, noted that the rupee appreciated on the back of a sharp rally in Chinese currency and fall in the US Dollar index.
“With oil prices holding steady at around 85 dollars a barrel, rupee has become a major underperformer in the Asian basket. There is scope for the currency to gain further ground, especially if the US Dollar index remains weak and global equity markets maintain the risk on-trend,” Banerjee said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...