Samsung India ties up with Mastercard, RBL Bank for mobile payments

K.R. Srivats New Delhi | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

With this, RBL Bank’s Mastercard credit card holders will be able to make contactless transactions on their Samsung Pay-compatible smartphones

Mastercard, RBL Bank and Samsung India have announced the launch of Samsung Pay for RBL Bank’s credit card holders. The partnership will allow RBL Bank Mastercard credit card holders to make contactless mobile payments using their Samsung Pay-enabled phones. These payments can be made via any PoS (Point of Sale) machine where a card can be dipped, swiped or tapped, both in India and abroad. A physical card does not need to be present.

RBL Bank’s customers will be able to easily add their Mastercard credit cards on Samsung Pay, which authenticates consumers based on their fingerprint, iris scan or PIN. Based on successful authentication, consumers will be able to complete their purchases by simply tapping their devices on a compatible terminal.

Every transaction would provide consumers and retailers all the benefits associated with a physical card, coupled with enhanced security through advanced cryptographic protocols.

