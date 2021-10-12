Saraswat Bank and Axis Securities tie-up to offer a 3-in-1 account to the lender’s customers

Saraswat Bank and Axis Securities (ASL) have come together to offer the bank’s customers a 3-in-1 account that comprises savings, demat and online trading, all in one account.

“With this tie-up, Saraswat Bank’s customers can conveniently perform a perfect blend of banking and trading transactions,” the two entities said in a joint statement.

This facility will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly, provide a comprehensive platform to invest in various investment instruments like equities, derivatives, currency, commodities, MF, IPO, etc., per the statement.

Saraswat Bank Chairman Gautam Thakur said this collaboration will broaden and improve his bank’s ability to offer integrated financial solutions to a diverse customer base.

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said in addition to the excellent banking services, Saraswat Bank customers will now have access to a dynamic range of technology-driven investment products to help them achieve their financial goals seamlessly.