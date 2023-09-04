SBI Card, the country’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, has unveiled new features of its super premium card ‘AURUM’, targeted at C-suite executives and high net-worth individuals.

This by-invitation only card — which was launched in February 2021 – now extends enhanced benefits to its users, ranging from introduction of new annual spends-based milestone and welcome benefits to additional international lounge benefits and golf privileges.

The introductions add to the bevy of thoughtfully curated benefits offered by AURUM.

With these enhancements, AURUM cardholders will now be able to derive benefits of up to worth ₹ 2 lakh annually, basis their spends.

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said: “AURUM has been tailored to meet the discerning taste and lifestyle of the globetrotting and high-flying executives who pursue excellence in every aspect of their life.

Super premium segment

It has become one of the most coveted cards in the super premium segment. Looking at the admiration it has gathered so far, we decided to take the cardholders’ experience a notch higher. All in all, AURUM cardholders can expect a more rewarding, richer, and more luxurious experience.”

AURUM offers unlimited international lounge access to the cardholders, in addition to four international lounge visits for accompanying guests are also enabled now.

Special benefits

AURUM offers a sumptuous travel experience along with many special benefits. For instance, the card now offers 1-year Club Mariott membership as a welcome gift.

Through this membership, AURUM cardholders can avail discount benefits up to 25 per cent in stay, food and beverages, and spa in over 250 hotels under the Mariott group across Asia Pacific.

The joining and annual membership fee for AURUM is ₹9,999. This fee is reversed on achieving the spends milestone of ₹12 lakh during a card membership year.