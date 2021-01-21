SBI Card net down 52% in Q3

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
SBI Card, the country’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, on Thursday reported a 52 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, at ₹ 210 crore (₹ 435 crore in same quarter last fiscal)
Total income for the quarter under review declined 1 per cent to ₹2,540 crore (₹2,563 crore). It maybe recalled that SBI Card had, in the previous quarter ended September 30, 2020, recorded a net profit of ₹ 206 crore.
For the nine months period ended December 31, 2020, the company has now reported a 30 per cent decline in net profit at ₹809 crore (₹ 1161 crore). Total income remained flat at ₹7,245 crore (₹7,242 crore).
A statement issued by the company said that SBI Card business has reached pre-Covid levels.
The gross non-performing assets were at 1.61 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2020, against 2.47 per cent as on December 31, 2019. Net non-performing assets were at 0.56 per cent against 0.83 per cent as on December 31, 2019. Proforma Gross NPA as on December 31, 2020, stood at 4.51 per cent, and Net NPA at 1.58 per cent.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...