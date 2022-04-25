SBI Cards expands partnership with TCS to transform customer onboarding experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its decade-long partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services to power the latter’s next leg of digital transformation. The future-ready, agile platform TCS had built in run up to the company’s IPO in 2020, personalised customer experience and helped boost sales and retention.

TCS had helped the company transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process. With this expansion in partnership, it will further digitalize the online onboarding processes enabling a faster turnaround and frictionless experience with a greater customer satisfaction. In addition, it will enable SBI Card to grow its e-card issuance.

“At SBI Card, we have been able to implement numerous high performing and scalable technology initiatives over the years in association with TCS. These have been designed to support our fast-growing customer base and expanding business operations. TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitizing our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of Video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period,” Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said.

Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS added, “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth,” said.