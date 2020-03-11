Money & Banking

SBI cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

This is 10th consecutive cut in MCLR by State Bank of India in the current fiscal.   -  Bloomberg

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective March 10. The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.75 per cent from 7.85 per cent earlier, the SBI said. This is 10th consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current fiscal.

Also Read
SBI plans to cut MCLR by 5 basis points across tenors
 

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 15 basis points to 7.45 per cent each. Three-month MCLR has been revised to 7.50 per cent from 7.65 per cent. The new two-year and three-year MCLRs stand reduced by 10 basis points to 7.95 per cent and 8.05 per cent, respectively.

On Monday, another state-run lender Union Bank of India had announced cut in its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective March 11. This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank, since July 2019.

The bank has cut its one-year MCLR to 8 per cent from 8.10 per cent. The overnight MCLR has been revised to 7.55 per cent, while the new one month rate stands at 7.60 per cent, the bank had said.

Published on March 11, 2020
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yes Bank crisis: Analysts express concern over further stress in corporate advances