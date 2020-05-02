SBI Foundation commits ₹30 crore for Covid relief programmes

SBI Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank of India, has committed ₹30 crore to implement various Covid relief programmes all across India.

SBI Foundation, in a statement, said it has geared up to assist in the war against Covid through four interventions -- food relief support; strengthening healthcare infrastructure; capacity building of healthcare workers; and research on Covid related projects in tie-up with IISc.

According to the statement, distribution of ventilators, PPEs (personal protective equipment), etc. to critical hospitals and supply of 10,000 freshly cooked meals daily in 4 centres of India have been initiated.

The Foundation has launched Project Echo India in partnership with ECHO India and MoHFW (ministry of health and family welfare) to provide training and mentoring to 50,000 healthcare professionals across various states.

Another program that has been launched is the India Covid-19 Healthcare Alliance (ICHA) with USAID, a health care initiative to supplement the efforts of the State and Central Governments.

