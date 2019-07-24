SBI Life profit rises 5% to ₹372 crore

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
SBI Life Insurance registered a 5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹372 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, against ₹354 crore a year ago. Its new business premium grew 52 per cent to ₹ 3,154 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, against ₹2,076 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s solvency ratio was robust at 2.17 in the first quarter, against the regulatory requirement of 1.50. Its 13th month persistency ratio also increased by 200 basis points to 84.46 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, from 82.47 per cent a year ago.
During intra-day trading on Wednesday, the scrip rose by as much as 4.2 per cent and hit a 52-week high of ₹808.10 apiece. Its scrip fell 0.53 per cent and closed at ₹772 apiece on the BSE.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...