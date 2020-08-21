SBI partners AddaCorner to launch ‘Online Home Carnival’

State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled its ‘Online Home Carnival,’ in partnership with real-time group negotiation e-platform AddaCorner to boost the real estate sector in Bengaluru.

The Carnival will invite all prospective home-buyers to virtually come together as a group to team up and directly connect and negotiate with empanelled real estate sellersin real time. This will ensure that buyers are able to unlock group pricing and negotiate the best deal on the property without any intermediary, while allowing developers to close sales in bulk. With this announcement, AddaCorner went live officially. The platform will enable prospective buyers to evaluate all information at ease, in the comfort of their homes and also team-up virtually with co-buyers from different walks of life.

Some of the developers that will participate in the Carnival are: Brigade Group, Purvankara, Shriram Properties, Salarpuria, Assetz, Sumadhura, DS Max, Sowparnika, GR Infra, and DSR Properties, among many others.

“The entire country is going through one of its toughest times. After the easing of lockdown, the trends of movement in the home loan market is evident. The steep cut has brought interest rate on home loans to their lowest. It is definitely good news for those chasing a life goal to own a house, more so for those waiting for the right time to buy a home. Options of reduced EMIs and options of availing a top-up loan are also available at lower interest rates. We would be privileged to be associated with you in realising your dreams and be a part of 30 lakh satisfied families,” said Abhijit Majumder, CGM, SBI.

Sumit Srivastava, co-founder, AddaCorner, said: “We believe in the strength of a team and the power of unity over an individual, particularly when it comes to negotiating a purchase. This belief was what led us to create a platform, where a group of like-minded buyers can come together and negotiate for the best price on any product, be it real estate, technology, or even automobiles as these dealings are independent of any intermediaries. Our partnership with SBI for this ‘one-of-a-kind’ carnival will provide a platform for prospective home buyers to collectively negotiate with developers and ensure fair and equal pricing for all home buyers. SBI empowering prospective home buyers with this unique carnival will surely revolutionise the way home buying happens today.” AddaCorner plans to take the carnival to Kerala and Tamil Nadu next.

AddaCorner is a real-time group negotiation platform for all thoughtful purchases, be it homes, cars, bikes, holidays or even medical tourism.