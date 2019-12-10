SBI’s bad loans up by ₹11,932 crore in FY19

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
The Reserve Bank of India’s final Risk Assessment Report (RAR) of the SBI has said that the bank’s gross and net NPAs should be higher by ₹11,932 crore each at ₹1,84,682 crore and ₹77,827 crore, respectively, as at March-end 2019.
This will have the effect of pushing State Bank of India into reporting a net loss of ₹6,968 crore in FY2019. India’s largest bank had reported a net profit of ₹862 crore in the last fiscal year, when it declared its financial results on May 10, 2019.
The divergence in asset classification usually arises when there is a difference in the NPAs, as reported by a bank, and as assessed by the regulator. Similar is the case with the provisions made towards NPAs. Such divergence either lower the bank’s net profit, push them into a loss or widen the loss.
For example, after the RBI’s RAR, Bank of India’s net loss widened to ₹6,993 crore in FY2019 against the ₹5,547 crore initially reported. YES Bank’s net profit for FY2019 came down to ₹1,084 crore against the ₹1,720 crore reported, post the RAR.
SBI, in its comments said, that after subsequent slippage/upgradation during FY2020, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs during the third quarter of FY2020 (October-December) is ₹3,143 crore. With regard to net NPAs, the bank said that after subsequent provisions made/upgradation of NPAs during FY2020, the remaining impact on the net NPAs during the third quarter of FY2020 (October-December) is ₹687 crore.
The RAR assessed that SBI’s provisioning for NPAs as on March-end 2019 should be higher by ₹12,036 crore at ₹1,18,892 crore. According to the bank, after the subsequent provisions for NPAs during the current FY2020, the remaining impact on provisioning during Q3FY2020 (October-December) is ₹4,654 crore.
