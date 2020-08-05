Sequoia Capital strengthens India team with 3 new appointments

Sequoia Capital strengthens its India team, as it roped in Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Chief Marketing Officer and Ajey Gore as Operating Partner- Technology.

The with the venture capital firm has also appointed Shweta Rajpal Kohli as Head of Public Policy.

“We constantly challenge founders to recruit moonshot leaders who can help them raise their game and be a source of learning and inspiration for their teams. We’re doing the same at Sequoia Capital India,” Sequoia Capital Managing Director Shailendra J Singh said in a blog post.

Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav joins Sequoia Capital from Star India, where she led marketing and also served as president, consumer strategy & innovation.

Ajey Gore was the Group CTO of Gojek, while Shweta Rajpal Kohli Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for India & South Asia at Salesforce.