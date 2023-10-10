PSU lender Indian Bank on Tuesday said Shiv Bajrang Singh assumed charge as Executive Director, effective from October 9.

Singh was previously chief general manager at Bank of India and served both in India and overseas. He was zonal manager of the Ludhiana and Raigad zones of the bank and chairman of Aryavart Bank (regional rural bank).

Singh holds an MBA degree and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has completed the Executive Leadership Development Programme at IIM, according to a statement