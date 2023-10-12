VJ Kurian has been appointed as the non-executive part time chairman of the Thrissur based South Indian Bank with effect from November 2 to March 22, 2026.

According to a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the Reserve Bank of India has conveyed its approval for the appointment.

Kurian will succeed Salim Gangadharan, who will be retiring as non-executive part-time chairman of the bank on November 1 after completion of his term.

South Indian Bank’s share lost 0.38 per cent to trade at ₹26.40 on NSE at 12.20 pm.