Money & Banking

South Indian Bank bags IBA awards

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

South Indian Bank came out with flying colours at the Banking Technology Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Banks’ Association. SIB delivered a stellar performance by winning the coveted awards in 6 categories.

The awards were received on behalf of South Indian Bank by Raphael TJ, CGM and CIO; Sony A, JGM – Head of Digital Banking Department; and Jose Sebastian E, DGM – Head of IT Operations Deptartment, at the IBA’s 15th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo, And Awards held in Mumbai. The awards were given by Rajesh Gopinath, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, and Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India.

Published on February 10, 2020
awards
South Indian Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IRFC’s $1-billion bond issue can set benchmark for sovereign bonds, says MD