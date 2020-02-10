South Indian Bank bags IBA awards

South Indian Bank came out with flying colours at the Banking Technology Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Banks’ Association. SIB delivered a stellar performance by winning the coveted awards in 6 categories.

The awards were received on behalf of South Indian Bank by Raphael TJ, CGM and CIO; Sony A, JGM – Head of Digital Banking Department; and Jose Sebastian E, DGM – Head of IT Operations Deptartment, at the IBA’s 15th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo, And Awards held in Mumbai. The awards were given by Rajesh Gopinath, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, and Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India.