South Indian Bank launches customs duty collection arrangement facility

BL Kochi Bureau | Updated on: Jul 19, 2022
Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank on the occasion of launch of customs duty collection by South Indian Bank through ICEGATE portal with Shankari Murali ICAS (Principal Chief Controller of Accounts -CBIC ), Chandan Mishra ICAS (Chief Controller of Accounts), Rushikesh Kodgi ICAS (Dy. Controller of Accounts), Sanchay Sinha (SGM & Country Head RBD), Joly Sebastian (DGM & Head-Govt. Business), Renjith R Nair (AGM Delhi RO), Bhumika Kalia (Manager RO Delhi) and Arti Dikshit (Manager RO Delhi).

South Indian Bank’s corporate and retail customers will now be able to pay customs duty through the it’s internet banking platform ‘SIBerNet’. The facility allows customers to make online payments by selecting South Indian Bank from the list of banks on CBIC’s portal.

The facility was kicked-off with the inauguration of the bank’s e-FPB. The e-FPB will be attached to the bank’s corporate branch in Delhi. Consequently, the bank will collect customs duty on behalf of the CBIC under authorization from the RBI.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO of South Indian Bank applauded the achievement by saying, “This milestone achievement opens up a wide spectrum of opportunities for us. The accreditation allows us to enhance convenience for retail customers, small and medium enterprises and large corporates for their government-related banking transactions, taxes and other revenue payment facilities.”

Published on July 19, 2022
South Indian Bank Ltd
customs and excise
