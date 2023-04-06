South Indian Bank has announced partnership with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to offer health and general insurance products.

This partnership would enable customers of South Indian Bank to access the diverse range of insurance products offered by Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, thus fulfilling their need for protection against damage/ loss. The arrangement aims to further enrich the bank’s insurance offerings by enabling its customers to access the product via the wide network of bank branches PAN India.

Product offering

The key product offerings include: personal accident cover, home and property insurance, farmer care, EMI insurance, home package and retail health.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said, “We are pleased to associate with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to bring more value-added products and services to our customers. The partnership has come at a right time when awareness about the importance of insurance is on the rise across the country.”

Further, Suryanarayanan V, Managing Director, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said, “The bancassurance tie up with South Indian Bank will facilitate to offer insurance products for SME customers and innovative insurance covers for retail customers of the ban.”