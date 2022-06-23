hamburger

Spandana Sphoorty, ex-MD end spat

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022
Agree to part ways amicably

Mumbai, June 23 Spandana Sphoorty and its former Managing Director Padmaja Reddy have decided to part ways on amicable terms. “While Ms Reddy is no longer serving as the Managing Director of the company, she continues to be a substantial shareholder and member of the company’s board,” a joint press release from the company and Reddy stated. Reddy had resigned on November 2, 2021 . Subsequently, disputes arose between Reddy and the company board . Reddy remains a well-wisher of the company and will extend guidance and support, the statement added.

