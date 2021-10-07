Srei firms found ever-greening NPAs, in payment default

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Concerns over ever-greening of loans, negative Capital-to-Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) and default in payments of over ₹10,000 crore to lenders had prompted the Reserve Bank of India to supersede the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance.
Documents seen by BusinessLine reveal that the RBI had conducted a special audit in December 2020 and January 2021 that revealed that funds disbursed by Srei Infrastructure Finance to certain borrowers were received back from the borrowers and their group companies the same date or dates close to disbursement, indicating ever-greening of loans.
Bombay HC dismisses petition by Srei promoters
The statutory inspection of Srei Equipment by the central bank revealed “serious deterioration in its financial position” as on March 31, 2020. It revealed a negative CRAR of 3.4 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent and non-adherence to Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms, which revealed huge divergences. The RBI listed out several other reasons too for superseding the boards of the two firms. It said that Srei Equipment had remained non-compliant with RBI regulations despite continuous engagement and follow up and had failed to take corrective action on governance, systems, control and compliance.
Srei Infra and Equipment Finance have debt obligations of over ₹29,000 crore
Srei Equipment had defaulted in repayment of bank and market borrowings, raising serious concerns. Its borrowings totalled ₹20,411 crore as on June 30, 2021 and it had defaulted with 13 lenders for ₹10,457 crore.
“The supervisory concerns (example, negative CRAR, high net NPA ratio, violation of IRACP norms, ever-greening of NPA accounts, connected lending, weak corporate governance standards, inadequate systems and control, poor compliance standards) observed during past inspections by the RBI were communicated through supervisory letters, DO letters and also reiterated in the meetings the Reserve Bank had with the management of the company,” the RBI noted in its internal report.
The central bank said that the companies gave effect to the slump exchange despite not getting a NOC (no objection certificate) from the majority of the lending institutions. “The board of directors of SEFL and SIFL had on July 4, 2019 approved the transfer of assets of SIFL by way of slump sale to SEFL with effect from October 1, 2019,” it said.
When contacted, Hemant Kanoria, promoter and former chairman of Srei Infrastructure, said, “From our side, we have been very clear that there has been no diversion of funds and all the money has gone into projects, and assets have been created out of that. It is sad that these kinds of charges were levelled.”
The NBFC reported a sharp decline in CRAR and this was mainly due to all the provisions “we made in the last two quarters,” he said. On the appeal in the Bombay High Court, Kanoria said it was only to see if the RBI would give it time to seal a deal with two investors — US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based Makara Capital Partners Pte Ltd, which had earlier evinced interest to pick equity stake in Srei.
“But then it was not accepted (by the court). With full faith, we have built this organization and we have full faith in the regulator, the bankers and the government to take necessary steps to do what is appropriate for the company,” he told BusinessLine.
When asked if he would consider moving the Supreme Court, he said, “We have to see what is the stand of the regulator…..this is a financial institution so we have to work as per the blessing of the regulator only.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...