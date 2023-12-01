Star Health and Allied Insurance has cleared claims worth over ₹349 crore in Kerala between April and September 2023. The company paid ₹312 crore in claim settlements to network hospitals and ₹37 crore in claim settlement to non-network hospitals in the region.

It settled all cashless claims within two hours, per the company. In most cases, the initial authorisation for cashless treatment was given within 2 hours, it added.

During the said period, most claims in Kerala were for surgical treatments amounting to ₹201 crore in claims pay-out. Medical treatments amounted to ₹148 crore in claims settlements. Of the total claims paid, ₹162 crore was paid towards claims made by women and ₹187 crore was paid towards claims made by men in Kerala.

Sanath Kumar K, Chief Claims Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said “We currently have over 768 empanelled hospitals in the State and continue to strengthen our hospital network to provide our customers with quality treatments at reasonable costs.”

To enable easier servicing and access, the company has 60 branch offices spread across key regions in Kerala. A robust network of over 43,700 agents in the State, provide expert support to customers, assisting them right from policy purchasing to claim submission and settlements, it added.

According to Kumar, lack of understanding among policyholders about their insurance coverage, its benefits and policy terms has been a significant challenge.