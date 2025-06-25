Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health Insurance) has entered into a strategic partnership with Medi Assist to adopt MAtrix, an advanced AI-powered claims platform. Star Health said this will help the insurer in delivering faster settlements, better customer engagement, and technology-led service excellence.

The partnership will also help in identification and elimination of fraud and reduction in waste and abuse through AI tools, it added.

Also read

A key advantage from the partnership for Star Health Insurance is its rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication. This reduces subjectivity and improves process accuracy.

The platform also enables co-working and AI co-pilot support, allowing Star Health Insurance’s claims teams to make faster and more informed decisions. Additionally, it strengthens the company’s ability to detect and prevent fraud through advanced AI and machine learning tools, helping reduce waste and protect the integrity of the claims process.

Also read

“Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist’s platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste and abuse. By reducing manual interventions and standardising processes, we aim to strengthen efficiency and reinforce trust with our policyholders,” Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance said.

“This along with other initiatives being undertaken at Star Health Insurance will ensure our focus remains on delivering transparent, reliable, and customer-first claims service that meets the evolving needs of the health insurance and healthcare landscape,” he added.

More Like This

Published on June 25, 2025