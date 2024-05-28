Supply chain finance platform SaralSCF has disbursed over ₹940 crore across 1.46 lakh invoices. The disbursement increased by 30 per cent, and the number of invoices has doubled compared to the previous financial year. SaralSCF’s assets under management (AUM) jumped by 30 per cent year-on-year.

It has onboarded over 20 new anchor partners and nearly 7,000 new borrowers, of whom 20 per cent were women.

SaralSCF, BlackSoil Group’s supply chain financing vertical, is a B2B platform servicing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), financial institutions (FIs), and micro-entrepreneurs with tailored technology solutions. Currently offering in-house services to BlackSoil Capital, the platform plans to expand its clientele by onboarding more financial institutions.

The platform optimises supply chain financing in payable and receivable management through its customisable products Saral Pay Later, Saral Vendor Finance, and Saral Supply Chain Credit. The tech-enabled platform offers a portal for anchor partners and an app for borrowers.

Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF, said, “Being a tech-enabled platform, we can cater to the unique requirements of the supply chain ecosystem through technology and seamless digital solutions, giving us the edge in the industry. SaralSCF aims to lead India’s supply chain finance transformation through innovative technology solutions. To aid our business expansion, we are enhancing our technology further to offer our customers a broad range of supply chain financing solutions and hassle-free experience”.

SaralSCF caters to the entire supply chain ecosystem — from manufacturers to suppliers, distributors, and retailers. It provides working capital across industries and to a diverse set of borrowers, from micro and small entrepreneurs to mid-size traders, manufacturers, and women entrepreneurs.