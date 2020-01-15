Money & Banking

Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar takes charge as deputy MD of IDBI Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

File photo IDBI Bank   -  The Hindu

He is presently working with IDBI Bank as Executive Director heading Mid Corporate Group and Trade Finance

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Wednesday said that Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar has taken charge as its Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

“The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 15, 2020, has approved the appointment of Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the board of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of his taking charge, as per the RBI approval received in this regard,” IDBI Bank said in a filing to BSE.

Khatanhar took charge as DMD on Wednesday, the filing said.

“Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar is not related to any other director on the board or Key Management Personnel (KMP) of IDBI Bank,” it said.

He is presently working with IDBI Bank as Executive Director heading Mid Corporate Group and Trade Finance.

Khatanhar has exposure in retail banking business, priority sector lending, corporate banking (mid corporate and large corporate), service oriented functions such as trade finance and cross selling of various treasury products.

Published on January 15, 2020
IDBI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yes Bank acquires 30 per cent stake in Reliance Power subsidiary after invocation of pledged shares