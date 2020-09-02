Svamaan Financial offers cashless service by joining hands with digital payment platforms

Svamaan Financial Services has rolled out QR (Quick Response) code based UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payment option for its customers through digital payment apps like GooglePay, PhonePe and PayTM.

This is in addition to all banking apps offering QR code-based UPI payment facility, the non-banking finance company – microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) said in a statement.

Furthermore, the company said it had established partnerships with digital payment companies including PayU, FINO Payments Bank and PayNearby for providing a cashless and contactless experience to its customers given the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These partnerships will allow Svamaan to offer a truly digital and safe loan disbursements as well as collections experience for all its customers while adhering to social distancing and safety norms in business operations,” the statement said.