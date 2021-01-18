Tata Capital raises ₹1,250 cr

Tata Capital Growth Fund II has raised ₹1,250 crore from a group of global and European Fund of Funds, reputed Japanese institutions, and a leading Asian development financial institution.

Sponsored and managed by Tata Capital, the fund will be invested in the three investment themes – strategic services, urbanisation, and discrete manufacturing. This investment strategy is continuation of the strategy pursued by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

Akhil Awasthi, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Growth Fund, said improving underlying economic fundamentals, imminent release of a vaccine, and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date boost confidence that the fund will continue to identify and invest in industry-leading companies.