Money & Banking

Tata Capital raises ₹1,250 cr

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

Tata Capital Growth Fund II has raised ₹1,250 crore from a group of global and European Fund of Funds, reputed Japanese institutions, and a leading Asian development financial institution.

Sponsored and managed by Tata Capital, the fund will be invested in the three investment themes – strategic services, urbanisation, and discrete manufacturing. This investment strategy is continuation of the strategy pursued by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

Akhil Awasthi, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Growth Fund, said improving underlying economic fundamentals, imminent release of a vaccine, and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date boost confidence that the fund will continue to identify and invest in industry-leading companies.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 18, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.