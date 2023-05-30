Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that Ikano Bank AB in Sweden has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Banking SaaS Platform for its pan-Europe core banking transformation.

Ikano Bank aims to provide a flexible, digital core that will support the launch of new products and expansion. In line with the objective of building multi-country capabilities on a single core banking platform, the bank has selected TCS BaNCS for building a ‘bank for future.’ Ikano wishes to transform its pan-European accounts, deposits, and unsecured retail lending business on TCS BaNCS, starting with Sweden.

Ikano Bank AB provides banking services. The bank accepts deposits, makes loans, and provides other services for the public. Ikano Bank serves customers in Sweden.

Tata Consultancy Services, a division of Tata Sons Limited, is a global IT services organisation that provides a comprehensive range of IT services to its clients in diverse industries. The company caters to finance and banking, insurance, telecommunication, transportation, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and utility industries.