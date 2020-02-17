Technology helps ICICI Pru settle death claims in one day

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
Technology solutions have helped private sector ICICI Prudential Life Insurance settle death claims in one day. Called ‘Claim for Sure’, it is available for policies that have been active for three years, those that do not require any investigation, and where the total claim amount does not exceed ₹1.5 crore.
“Claimants are required to submit all mandatory documents to avail this fast track claim settlement process,” it said in a release on Monday.
Since its launch in July last year, the insurer has received nearly 65 per cent of death claims under the facility, of which, 99.4 per cent have been settled in one day.
“Technology solutions implemented have enabled us to simplify and process death claims on a fast track basis. Customers can take comfort in knowing that their families will now have virtually immediate access to the claim proceeds and continue with their lives,” said Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
Between April and December this fiscal, the average turnaround time (TAT) to settle a death claim stood at 1.67 days. For 2018-19, the company had a claim settlement ratio of 98.6 per cent, and the total value of death claims settled stood at ₹826.66 crore with an average TAT of 2.34 days.
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...