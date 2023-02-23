Pine Labs and Thomas Cook (India) Limited have partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable payments via UPI for foreign nationals from G20 countries.

The prepaid payment product is issued by Pine Labs under the PPI authorisation from RBI. This facility can be accessed on arrival in India at Thomas Cook’s airport counters.

When encashing foreign currency at Thomas Cook’s counter, instead of collecting rupees in cash, the customer can open a Pine Labs Fave Money prepaid account loaded with the rupee value.

The customer would need to download the Pine Labs Fave app and sign in to use the preloaded money by scanning any UPI QR code at merchant outlets. On departure, the balance can be encashed at Thomas Cook’s airport counters.