Titan ties up with SBI to launch contactless payment watches

Titan on Wednesday, in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI), introduced ‘Titan Pay’, powered by YONO SBI.

“Through this partnership, Titan and SBI are launching a range of stylish new watches with contactless payment functionality for the first time in India,” Titan said in an official release.

In a first in India, SBI account holders can now make payments through these Titan Pay watches on contactless MasterCard-enabled point-of-sale (POS) machines without a card.

The watch also allows for payments of up to ₹2,000 without entering a PIN. These payments are made with the help of a secure certified near-field communication (NFC) chip embedded in the watch strap by Tappy Technologies.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, said: “We are glad to be a part of the launch of this unique proposition in the contactless payments space by Titan. We believe this innovative offering will redefine the shopping experience for our customers with Tap & Pay technology.”

CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd, said: “This product will not only satisfy the consumer’s banking needs but will also serve today’s evolving consumers with its classic and sophisticated designs.”

The collection includes three different styles for men and two for women. The watches are priced between ₹2,995 and ₹5,995 and available on Titan’s website.