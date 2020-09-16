Titan ties up with SBI to launch contactless payment watches

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Titan on Wednesday, in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI), introduced ‘Titan Pay’, powered by YONO SBI.
“Through this partnership, Titan and SBI are launching a range of stylish new watches with contactless payment functionality for the first time in India,” Titan said in an official release.
In a first in India, SBI account holders can now make payments through these Titan Pay watches on contactless MasterCard-enabled point-of-sale (POS) machines without a card.
The watch also allows for payments of up to ₹2,000 without entering a PIN. These payments are made with the help of a secure certified near-field communication (NFC) chip embedded in the watch strap by Tappy Technologies.
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, said: “We are glad to be a part of the launch of this unique proposition in the contactless payments space by Titan. We believe this innovative offering will redefine the shopping experience for our customers with Tap & Pay technology.”
CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd, said: “This product will not only satisfy the consumer’s banking needs but will also serve today’s evolving consumers with its classic and sophisticated designs.”
The collection includes three different styles for men and two for women. The watches are priced between ₹2,995 and ₹5,995 and available on Titan’s website.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...