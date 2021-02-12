To cater to SMEs and MSMEs, Razorpay creates 650 new jobs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Newly-minted fintech unicorn Razorpay has created 650 new job opportunities to meet the constantly growing payment and banking needs of SMEs, MSMEs and freelancers. Of the 650 new positions for both freshers and lateral hires across levels, 350 will be towards expanding the engineering and product teams, and the rest for customer experience, sales and marketing teams, a top executive told BusinessLine.
Last year, Razorpay hired over 550 employees and witnessed three-fold growth. It also created cross-functional growth opportunities for its existing employees, who will continue to work remotely for the next couple of months.
“Things have been drastically changing at Razorpay in the last few months. With the rising adoption of digital payments during Covid-19 and thousands of businesses going online for the first time, there’s a lot of scope for interesting innovations in business payments for the underserved businesses across the country now, something that Razorpay employees have been actively working on,” said Chitbhanu Nagri, Senior Vice-President, People Operations, Razorpay.
“This story of innovation and disruption will continue and grow stronger in the next few months and, hence, our hiring plans are being driven by more investment in product development, customer experience, and new additions to the existing product suite so that we cater to the ever-evolving payment and banking needs of SMEs and MSMEs. We are looking forward to 650 more people joining us as we work towards servicing the next 5 million businesses by 2022,” added Nagri.
Razorpay currently powers payments for over 5 million businesses, including Facebook, Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred and ICICI Prudential, among others, and is all set to reach 10 million businesses and $50 billion in total payment volume by 2022.
