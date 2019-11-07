U GRO Capital, Sunvest launch Rs 20 cr rooftop solar co-lending programme

Renor PowerCab review: Retro looks, vintage quality audio
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
U GRO Capital, a technology-enabled lender to small businesses, has entered into a Rs 20-crore co-lending programme with Sunvest Capital to finance purchasing of solar panels. Under the co-lending programme, the companies will provide financing to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to buy solar panels, U GRO Capital said in a statement.
“The co-lending programme will combine our knowledge-driven approach (sectoral focus) backed by technology with in-depth solar panel market insights of Sunvest Capital. We look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship with Sunvest Capital to fill this market gap and join the nation-building through carbon mitigation and clean energy promotion,” said Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman at U GRO Capital.
Sunvest Capital is a rooftop solar financing NBFC. The collaboration assumes significance as the government has set a renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 and solar rooftop energy is expected to contribute 40 GW to the overall target. India has so far installed only 10 per cent of its rooftop solar target, leaving a huge potential for growth that is impeded by financial concerns among the MSMEs.
“With over 400 industrial clusters, MSMEs are the growth engine for India's industrial development and adopting solar energy has numerous economic, social and environmental benefits. Power costs are a big portion of MSME's overall expenditure and access to the right financial products will now help these businesses to go solar,” Sishir Garemella, Founder & CEO at Sunvest Capital said.
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...