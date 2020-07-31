Ujjivan SFB Q1 net profit down 42% at ₹54.65 crore

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a 42.1 per cent drop in its net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹54.65 crore as against ₹94.48 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s net interest income grew by 30 per cent to ₹458 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against ₹352.45 crore a year ago. Net interest margin was at 10.2 per cent in the first quarter as against the 10.5 per cent a year ago.
Provisions rose sharply to ₹140.34 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹18.79 crore a year ago.
Gross non-performing assets stood at 1 per cent of gross advances and net NPAs were 0.2 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2020 as against 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively in June 2019.
“Concerted efforts towards business normalcy remained in full force for the first quarter this fiscal, reflecting in our improved collection efficiency of 54 per cent for June 2020 which further rose to 59 per cent up to July 30. Collection efficiency for June and July stands at 59 per cent and 64 per cent if we include additional collections,” said Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, adding that it is confident of improving it further in coming days.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
A notable ramp up in Covid provisions, fall in bad loans, strong growth in net interest income, a boost to ...
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...