UK’s Lloyds bank freezes 8,000 offshore accounts

Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group has frozen 8,000 customer accounts under a wider crackdown on money-laundering.

Lloyds froze the accounts after failing to obtain details regarding customer identities despite multiple requests.

“In January 2016, we began to contact certain expatriate banking customers to ensure we were provided with up-to-date information for our records, where customer information was missing,” a spokesman said.

“This was required to meet international regulatory standards... Unfortunately, where a customer has not provided us with this necessary information, we have had to freeze their account until we get the information.”