Unbundling of banking services is a reality, says MK Jain, RBI Deputy Governor

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Unbundling of banking services is a reality, changing how banks operate and testing their adaptive capacity, according to MK Jain, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.
Jain cautioned that they might be marginalised very soon unless traditional firms adapt to new ways of doing business.
“Even as banks’ reliance on technology has grown by leaps and bounds, technology is also revolutionising the competitive landscape in the financial system.
“Entry of BigTech firms and innovative Fintech players into the traditional domain of banks has already revolutionised the way financial transactions are carried out,” the Deputy Governor said in a speech at India International Centre, New Delhi.
Jain observed that even while individual entities adapt to the new competitive landscape, it is imperative to ensure that heterogeneity is preserved at the system level.
“A homogenous financial system will be less resilient and prone to systemic crisis if the underlying economic conditions change.
“Hence, it is important that the financial system consists of entities which follow different business models even while adapting to the newer ways of doing business,” he said.
The Deputy Governor underscored that reducing the incidence of ‘lemon problem’, whereby the lender cannot distinguish between the borrowers of good quality and bad quality (the lemons), is an important feature of building resilience in the financial system and improving the credit flow.
The lemon problem results in making the loan at an interest rate that reflects the average quality of the good and bad borrowers.
“The result is that high-quality borrowers will be paying a higher interest rate than they should because low-quality borrowers pay a lower interest rate than they should.
“One result of this lemons problem is that some high-quality borrowers may drop out of the market, with what would have been profitable investment projects not being undertaken,” Jain said.
The ‘lemons problem’ also impedes banks’ ability to anticipate risk build-up in lenders portfolios.
The Deputy Governor noted that borrowers are probably the first to see early signs of difficulties in their respective segments. When they do not pass on the information to their lenders, fearing that the lender may refuse new loans or tighten the conditions of existing loans, lenders' ability to identify risks early is severely hampered.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...