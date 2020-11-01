UPI transactions cross 200 crore in October

Transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) zoomed passed the 200-crore mark in October, amidst the festive season and sustained preference for digital payments in the ongoing pandemic.

Data with the National Payments Corporation of India revealed that UPI transactions amounted to 207.16 crore in October processing ₹3.86 lakh crore of payments last month. As many as 189 banks are live on the UPI platform.

It took just six months for UPI transactions to double from a low of 99.95 lakh in April this year in the midst of the national lockdown.

Originally, UPI transactions had crossed the 100-crore mark in October last year when 114.83 crore transactions took place on the platform.

“BHIM UPI has managed to change the face of person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfers in the past few years while making them safer and more secure,” NPCI said in a tweet on Sunday.

In September 2020, 180 crore transactions amounting to ₹3.29 lakh crore were processed on the UPI platform.

Record IMPS transactions

Meanwhile, transactions through the Immediate Payments Service (IMPS) also touched a new peak of 31.89 crore processing payments worth ₹2.74 lakh crore in October this year. It had processed 27.96 crore transactions amounting to ₹2.48 lakh crore in September.

With the opening up of the economy post the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown, transaction on FASTag also rose to 12.23 crore amounting to Rs 2,137.16 crore in October as against 11 crore transactions worth Rs 1,940.6 crore in September.