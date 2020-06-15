I do not think firms will misuse ban on insolvency under IBC: Sahoo

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
In a bid to offer respite to stressed corporates, the recent amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), promulgated through an ordinance, suspended fresh insolvency proceedings with respect to Covid-19- related defaults. Was a permanent ban on such defaults necessary? Can this leeway be misused and lead to bigger problems for banks already plagued by poor recovery rates? MS Sahoo, Chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), shared his views and elaborated on the amendments in an email interview with BusinessLine. Excerpts:
The recent amendment to the IBC has suspended fresh insolvency proceedings for a default occurring on or after March 25, for a period of six months (can be extended up to one year). What is the rationale behind this move?
The rationale is quite simple. We have the IBC to rescue, and not take away the lives of viable firms. It typically requires a rescuer to rescue a firm in distress. When every firm that was viable till recently is reeling under stress on account of Covid-19, are there rescuers? For example, when every airline is under stress, which airline will rescue another? If all such firms are pushed into insolvency, many of them will end up with liquidation. Upon liquidation, there would be distress sale of assets, realising abysmally little. Consequently, the firms would face a premature death while creditors would realise next to nothing.
On the other hand, if such firms have breathing space, many of them would bounce back on their own as soon as normalcy restores. Or, they would recalibrate their operations and businesses to an ‘all-new normal’. They may even explore innovative options for resolutions outside the Code. The suspension, therefore, furthers the objectives of the Code.
But was a permanent ban necessary on such defaults? Will companies not use this leeway and default (even if they have the capacity to pay their debts) and escape insolvency forever?
First, let us understand the nature of the ban. It is limited to (Covid-19) default arising during a short window of time. It neither absolves the debtor of the debt nor suspends the liabilities in respect of Covid-19 default under various other laws. It insulates a firm from insolvency for Covid-19 default, not for all defaults. It suspends Covid-19 default for initiation of CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process), and not for any other purpose under the Code. Therefore, I do not think, firms would misuse the leeway. Second, it is not fair to assume that firms have a high propensity to default or firms which did not default till March 25, 2020, would default now, taking advantage of the suspension, even when they can repay. Further, should we not have a policy which benefits everyone, just because it could be misused by a few? Policies are made in the interest of society and economy, with checks and balances to prevent the possibility of misuse.
It is also unclear how a default during the six-month period that remains a default (unless the debtor repays during this period) after the exempted period, can escape insolvency. Could you elaborate?
Default arising during the Covid-19 period shall not be the basis of insolvency proceeding at any time.
Let us get into the basics of the IBC. A firm in a market economy gets into stress on account market pressures ― financial stress when it fails to compete at the marketplace, and economic stress when every firm in the industry fails on account of innovation. The IBC rescues firms in financial stress and closes firms in economic stress. Every firm, every industry, and every economy is under deep stress today, not because of market pressures, but because of the force majure in the form of Covid-19. The firms which were viable before the onset of Covid-19 may earn normal profits from current operations and become viable again, after the impact of the pandemic subsides, but they would take years to wipe off the deep stress. If such firms, which were viable before and are viable after Covid-19, are pushed into insolvency, they may end up in liquidation for want of a resolution applicant. In any case, the menu available for creditors in the case of a default is quite long. So also the menu available to debtors and creditors for resolution.
Instead of a blanket ban on all defaults, should accounts that were already under stress or delinquent even before the Covid-19 crisis have been dealt with separately?
It is not a blanket ban on all defaults. It bans defaults arising during the Covid-19 crisis only. An insolvency proceeding can be initiated for defaults existing before the onset of Covid-19 and for defaults arising after it recedes. It does not affect the applications already filed before the Adjudicating Authority for initiation of CIRP, and ongoing corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, and voluntary liquidation proceedings.
You said that over the next year, given the Covid-19 crisis, it would be difficult to find bidders, and hence companies will be unnecessarily pushed into liquidation. But isn’t that the same for all cases under IBC already? What about them?
The ordinance distinguishes failures on account of Covid-19 and market pressures (competition and innovation). It is only fair that they are treated differently. The ordinance prohibits resort to IBC where a firm, which withstands market pressures, defaults on account of Covid-19. It enables resort to IBC where a firm defaults on account of market pressures. In such cases, the stress is unlikely to disappear on the other side of Covid-19.
The ordinance also does not address the issue of other financial creditors or operational creditors where moratorium does not apply. Many operational creditors are MSMEs that will now not be able to find recourse under IBC...
The IBC is not a mechanism for recovery. It does not distinguish lenders based on the moratorium they are subject to or not. As regards MSMEs, they have a dual role ― corporate debtor and operational creditor ― in corporate insolvency. The increase in threshold of default required to initiate insolvency proceedings from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore and suspension of insolvency proceedings in respect of defaults arising during the Covid-19 period insulate an MSME as corporate debtor from insolvency proceedings. As operational creditors, they have a rich menu of options ― formal and informal ― for recovery as well resolution. They can even initiate insolvency proceedings for defaults that occur before or after the Covid-19 period.
Suspending Section 10 of the Code that allows corporate debtors to file for insolvency themselves will hurt businesses wanting to exit. Should this option have been kept open?
The corporate debtors have not been major users of IBC. Only 2 per cent of the insolvency proceedings that commenced during 2019-20 were initiated by them. Further, a key design feature of the Code is that it balances the rights and interests of all stakeholders. It creates imbalance if only the debtor has the right to initiate insolvency proceedings, while a creditor does not, and vice versa. Irrespective of whether the debtor or a creditor initiates the proceedings, the outcome is the same, which is perhaps not acceptable in present times.
After a year, will there be a surge in cases under IBC? With erosion in the value of underlying assets, banks can face the risk of steep fall in recovery rates…
I do not see a surge of matters before the NCLT after a year. The stakeholders would not sit idle for a year. They would use several other options to work out a resolution outside the Code. They may use statutory, court-supervised compromise or an arrangement under the Companies Act, 2013. They may use the RBI directive for resolution of stressed assets. It is said, necessity is the mother of invention. I believe, debtors and creditors would explore innovative options in this challenging time. As regards recovery by banks, IBC is not an option. They may have to initiate recovery under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993, the SARFAESI Act, 2002, civil courts, etc.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
While revenues fell marginally in the March quarter, profits plunged across sectors
Attractive interest rate of 7-10%, but not advisable if your finances are not in order
Weak demand and prices apart, huge impairment of assets weighed on the company’s earnings
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...