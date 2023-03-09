YES Bank has entered into a co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance to offer home loans at competitive interest rates.

Under the partnership, the entities will provide products such as Home Loan for Salaried Employees, Loan for Plot Purchase and Construction, Home Improvement Loan, Loan Against Residential Commercial Property, Balance Transfers and Top Up, among others, to customers from lower and middle-income groups.

“YES Bank’s wide reach and trust in the market, coupled with our own network and digital, state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, improved control, underwriting functions, and increasing customer reach and distribution capability, will help provide efficient and economical home loan solutions,” said Aadhar Housing Finance MD and CEO Rishi Anand.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit