Yes Bank enables reward point redemption to refill oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients

Private sector lender Yes Bank has enabled its customers to use their banking and credit card reward points to contribute towards medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients, in partnership with GiveIndia.

“Customers can now redeem their existing reward points to refill oxygen cylinders of 1,500 litre and 6,000 litre, respectively. The reward points redeemed towards oxygen refill will be channelled through GiveIndia and used to replenish medical oxygen at charitable hospitals in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi,” Yes Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

All donations made either through reward points or using debit or credit card are 50 per cent tax exempted under Section 80G, it further said.