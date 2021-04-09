Yes Bank executes its first trade borrowing transaction linked to SOFR

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Private sector lender Yes Bank has executed its first Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) linked transaction.
SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate), which is likely to be phased out at the end of 2021.
“The transaction was a trade borrowing availed from Wells Fargo Bank and will provide further impetus to the bank’s export finance business,” Yes Bank said in a statement, adding that it is part of its benchmark transition management plan and is the first step towards a smooth transition to the new Alternative Reference Rates (ARR).
Also read: Privatising public sector banks isn’t a good idea
“This is an on-balance sheet transaction and is an industry-first onshore foreign currency borrowing on the SOFR benchmark. The bank will take strides towards adopting the new standards in the global context and this borrowing will support the bank’s endeavour to transition and adopt the new ARR,” said Ashish Agarwal, Global Head, Wholesale Banking, Yes Bank.
Santanu Sengupta, Managing Director and Head, CIB – FIG, APAC South, Wells Fargo Bank further said, “As the global financial markets transition from LIBOR to ARR, we are delighted to partner with Yes Bank on their first SOFR benchmarked loan.”
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...