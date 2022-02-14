Yes Bank launches Agri Infinity program

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday announced the launch of an annual startup enabler program that seeks to co-develop digital financial solutions for the food and agriculture ecosystem by mentoring entrepreneurial ventures in the sector.

Called Yes Bank Agri Infinity, a select cohort of startups will not only receive mentoring by veteran bankers for experiential co-development but also get access to the lender’s digital banking infrastructure and network, collaborative opportunities to pilot new solutions and fundraising advisory.

“As part of the agri-fintech enabler program, early as well as growth-stage startups interested in exploring tech-enabled financial innovations in the Agri space are invited to apply with their proposals,” Yes Bank said in a statement, adding that those meeting the eligibility criteria will receive the guidance and support necessary to develop their solutions and apply them across the agricultural value chain.

The program will last up to six months, based on the maturity and readiness of the solution. It will culminate in a demo day that will explore the potential for partnered engagements for scale-up.