YES Bank owes Rs 662 cr to Indiabulls Housing Finance via AT-1 Bonds

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 08, 2020 Published on March 08, 2020

YES Bank has been looking for investors to shore up its capital base

YES Bank owes Rs 662 crore to Indiabulls Housing Finance via Additional Tier-1 Bonds, which were invested in 2017.

“We wish to inform that YES Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore via AT-1 Bonds. The investments in AT-1 bonds of YES Bank were made in 2017, as a part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over $10 billion in value,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has no term loans outstanding from YES Bank, it said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance promoter Sameer Gehlaut nor any of his companies or family member companies have loans outstanding from YES Bank, it added.

