YES Bank owes Rs 662 cr to Indiabulls Housing Finance via AT-1 Bonds

“We wish to inform that YES Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore via AT-1 Bonds. The investments in AT-1 bonds of YES Bank were made in 2017, as a part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over $10 billion in value,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has no term loans outstanding from YES Bank, it said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance promoter Sameer Gehlaut nor any of his companies or family member companies have loans outstanding from YES Bank, it added.