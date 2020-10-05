YES Bank registers gradual rise in Q2 deposit base

Private sector lender YES Bank has registered a gradual rise in deposit base in the second quarter of the fiscal as it focusses on normalcy and stability under the new management.

According to provisional data released by the bank to the stock exchanges for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, its deposits have increased by 15.7 per cent to ₹1,35,815 crore from ₹1,17,360 crore as on June 30, 2020.

Total deposits

It also marks a 28.9 per cent rise since March 31when total deposits were down at ₹1,05,364 crore.

YES Bank had a new management and Managing Director and CEO in March after the Reserve Bank of India and the government worked out a reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender. The bank’s deposit base had witnessed a gradual erosion over the past few quarters.

However, its deposits are yet to reach the levels of September 30, 2019, when it amounted to ₹2,09,497 crore.

Its CASA deposits grew by 11.2 per cent to ₹33,713 crore as on September 30, 2020, compared to ₹30,326 crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal.

Total certificates of deposits also declined by 19.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹7,259 crore at the end of the second quarter.

Loans and advances

In sync with the bank’s conservative approach at present, loans and advances grew by just 1.4 per cent to ₹166,854 crore at the end of the second quarter this fiscal versus ₹164,510 crore at the end of the first quarter.

Total advances fell by 2.7 per cent in the first six months of the fiscal and were significantly lower than ₹2,09,497 crore a year ago.

Its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 105.4 per cent as on September 30, 2020 versus 114.1 per cent at the end of the first quarter this fiscal and 37 per cent as on March 31.