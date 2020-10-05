YES Bank registers gradual rise in Q2 deposit base

Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Private sector lender YES Bank has registered a gradual rise in deposit base in the second quarter of the fiscal as it focusses on normalcy and stability under the new management.
According to provisional data released by the bank to the stock exchanges for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, its deposits have increased by 15.7 per cent to ₹1,35,815 crore from ₹1,17,360 crore as on June 30, 2020.
It also marks a 28.9 per cent rise since March 31when total deposits were down at ₹1,05,364 crore.
YES Bank had a new management and Managing Director and CEO in March after the Reserve Bank of India and the government worked out a reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender. The bank’s deposit base had witnessed a gradual erosion over the past few quarters.
However, its deposits are yet to reach the levels of September 30, 2019, when it amounted to ₹2,09,497 crore.
Its CASA deposits grew by 11.2 per cent to ₹33,713 crore as on September 30, 2020, compared to ₹30,326 crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal.
Total certificates of deposits also declined by 19.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹7,259 crore at the end of the second quarter.
In sync with the bank’s conservative approach at present, loans and advances grew by just 1.4 per cent to ₹166,854 crore at the end of the second quarter this fiscal versus ₹164,510 crore at the end of the first quarter.
Total advances fell by 2.7 per cent in the first six months of the fiscal and were significantly lower than ₹2,09,497 crore a year ago.
Its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 105.4 per cent as on September 30, 2020 versus 114.1 per cent at the end of the first quarter this fiscal and 37 per cent as on March 31.
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...