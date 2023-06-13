General insurers are now designing specific insurance products to offer more financial security to surrogate mothers, thanks to an initiative by the insurance regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

businessline spoke to health insurers to know that at least a lot of them are now working on designing specific insurance plans to cover surrogate mothers.

In this episode of businessline’s News Explained podcast, Naga Sridhar will tell about all you need to know about the insurance for surrogate mothers.

