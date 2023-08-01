In this podcast, Nabodita Ganguly is joined by Srinivas Ramanujam, CEO of Villgro to talk about clean technology solutions for rural areas, particularly focusing on women’s empowerment and livelihood improvement.

The podcast begins with a discussion of various clean technology solutions being used in rural India, such as solar, biogas, and biomass. Ramanujam highlights the potential of distributed renewable energy sources in improving productivity and economic opportunities for rural communities.

Ramanujam explains that clean energy can increase opportunities for stable income generation in various sectors like animal husbandry, food processing, and more. He also emphasises the shift in paradigm to prioritise women’s involvement in designing and using the solutions, leading to a more inclusive approach.

The podcast further explores the cost of adopting clean technology in rural areas and how it can be made affordable for villagers. Ramanujam explains that their organisation, Vilgro, partly subsidises the costs of clean technology demos and partners with microfinance institutions to provide financial support to farmers and rural communities. They also ensure continuous engagement and support to maximise the utilisation of the technology.

The conversation also touches on the dynamics of gender roles in rural India and how the introduction of clean technology is perceived by the community. Ramanujam believes that the changing macroeconomic trends, combined with focused policies and women-centric solutions, are driving positive changes and acceptance within society.

The podcast concludes with a discussion on the potential impact of the government’s new scheme for distributed applications of renewable energy in rural India. Ramanujam hopes that this scheme will further validate the value of clean technology solutions and lead to wider adoption, ultimately benefiting the rural communities and value chains.

Overall, the podcast highlights the importance of clean technology in rural development, women's empowerment, and sustainable economic growth in India. It showcases the efforts being made to make clean technology accessible and affordable for rural communities, leading to a brighter and more sustainable future.