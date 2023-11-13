If you’ve read my earlier reviews of flip smartphones, you might already know that I’m a huge fan of the form factor. With technology increasingly taking up more space in our lives and handbags, I love a gadget that frees up space instead. The latest flip phone flagship to hit the streets is the OPPO Find N3 Flip. I loved last year’s version - the OPPO Find N2 Flip - so let’s see if the new version makes the love last longer.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.