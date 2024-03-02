#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have seen a strong rise towards the end of last week. That keeps the short-term outlook bullish for both the #nifty50 and #niftybankindex. We see good chances for both the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index to rise further from current levels.
#Nifty has supports at 22,100 and 21,900. #Nifty can rise to 22,600-22,700 this week. The chances of the rise extending even up to 23,000 cannot be ruled out. #Nifty has to break below 21,900 to become bearish for a fall to 21,500.
#NiftyBank index has resistance at 47,600. A break above it can take the #niftybank index up to 48,500-48,700. In case the #niftybankindex reverses lower from 47,600, then a fall to 46,000-45,000 can be seen.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.